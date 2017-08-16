Lana Refuses to Quit Wrestling WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Lana tweeted out late Saturday night, saying that she would never stop wrestling, regardless of what you think about her. “I WILL never stop wrestling because I love wrestling. Think what you want but no one will kill my dream & ambition to work on my wrestling.” Lana was signed to a developmental contract back in 2013 where she met her future husband Rusev, who had already been working in Florida Championship Wrestling for two years and had appeared on NXT television. She has continued her in-ring training and made her wrestling debut at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this year. Although Lana has been criticized by many for not being at the same skill level as many of her female peers within the company – some comparing her to former Total Divas star Eva Marie – she has remained adamant that her goal within WWE is to continue improving as a wrestler. The Ravishing Russian may have shifted focus slightly this week on Smackdown Live, seemingly offering Tamina Snuka her skills as a manager in order to “crush” the competition. I WILL never stop wrestling because I love wrestling. Think what you want but no one will kill my dream & ambition to work on my wrestling — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) August 16, 2017 Bad Luck Fale’s Sick New Ink New Japan Pro Wrestling star Bad Luck Fale, who recently just finished up another marathon G1 Climax tournament, has posted a video showing off his brand new skull tattoo. Check it out in the video below. New ink pic.twitter.com/EU7O87Pdnd — TheUnderboss (@TOKSFALE) August 16, 2017