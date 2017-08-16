WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Match Announced

Nick Paglino
wwe summerslam

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

WWE has announced that Neville vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday in Brooklyn.

Below is the updated WWE SummerSlam card:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

akira tozawaNevilleWWEWWE SummerSlam
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"