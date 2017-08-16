WZ Daily 8.16.17 feat. NXT Takeover Media Call w/ Paul “Triple H” Levesque

Nick Hausman

Today’s episode of WZ Daily features the full audio from today’s WWE NXT Takeover Media Call featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Some of the topics discussed during the media call include:

  • Ric Flair’s recent health scare
  • Independent wrestling promoters working with WWE NXT
  • How a young Triple H would fit into the current WWE NXT system
  • What makes the Mae Young Classic great
  • Why the Mae Young Classic will be released in binge format as opposed to as a weekly series
  • Details around the Mae Young Classic finals
  • If the Mae Young Classic will spin off into a week WWE Network series
  • WWE and NXT’s expansion into new international markets
  • Having a former NXT talent involved in every match at SummerSlam
  • If main roster talent can be moved back to NXT
  • Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami and more NXT talent’s respective pushes
  • More…

