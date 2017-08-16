WrestleZone is proud to present the latest episode of our signature daily pro wrestling news podcast, WZ Daily! The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com! Related: Full August WZ-IRW Network Schedule: WZ Daily, RAW Rebellion, Smackdown Rebellion & Breakdowns Today’s episode of WZ Daily features the full audio from today’s WWE NXT Takeover Media Call featuring Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Some of the topics discussed during the media call include: Ric Flair’s recent health scare

Independent wrestling promoters working with WWE NXT

How a young Triple H would fit into the current WWE NXT system

What makes the Mae Young Classic great

Why the Mae Young Classic will be released in binge format as opposed to as a weekly series

Details around the Mae Young Classic finals

If the Mae Young Classic will spin off into a week WWE Network series

WWE and NXT’s expansion into new international markets

Having a former NXT talent involved in every match at SummerSlam

If main roster talent can be moved back to NXT

Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami and more NXT talent’s respective pushes

