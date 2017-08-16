Another Match Confirmed For WWE Summerslam Kickoff, Charlotte & Becky Lynch Explain Their Handshake, Train Like A Street Profit (Videos)

Earlier today on Snapchat, Cathy Kelley announced The New Day will defend their titles against The New Day on the WWE Summerslam Kickoff preshow. WWE.com posted the following preview:

One dubious ending, one bench-clearing rap battle, one stone-cold classic, one beatdown and one new theme song later, and The New Day and The Usos are headed for an epic SmackDown Tag Team Title rubber match at SummerSlam Kickoff.

Ya boys Big E & Xavier Woods will once again face Jimmy & Jey Uso in Brooklyn, N.Y., this time putting their newly-won SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line in a rematch of their wild WWE Battleground clash. That bout saw Woods put The New Day on his back to capture their first SmackDown tandem titles and put the trio in the history books in more ways than one. The Usos weren’t remotely content to sit aside and allow the heartbreaking loss to stand, however, as they instead jumped New Day on the first SmackDown LIVE after the title loss. The champs haven’t been seen since, and now the rematch has been sanctioned for SummerSlam, as revealed in a WWE.com Exclusive by Cathy Kelley.

All that’s left is for these two teams to go to the mat once again and likely tear Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to the ground in the process. See what happens when The New Day and The Usos clash during a two-hour SummerSlam Kickoff, streaming live this Sunday, with a special start time beginning at 5 ET/2 PT, on the award-winning WWE Network and can be seen on a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.