Another Match Confirmed For WWE Summerslam Kickoff, Charlotte & Becky Lynch Explain Their Handshake, Train Like A Street Profit (Videos)

WWE Summerslam
Earlier today on Snapchat, Cathy Kelley announced The New Day will defend their titles against The New Day on the WWE Summerslam Kickoff preshow. WWE.com posted the following preview:
It was also announced today that Akira Tozawa will also defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Neville on the Kickoff show.
Tea Time
The following video features Cathy Kelley talking about the meaning behind Becky Lynch and Charlotte’s ‘tea time’ handshake:
Street Profits
The following video features the NXT tag team Street Profits letting WWE fans get a look at their ‘light day’ workout routine:
