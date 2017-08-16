This Week’s WWE Smackdown Viewership, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss’ Summerslam Diaries, Aaron Judge Gets Custom WWE Title (Videos)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.530 million viewers, which is down slightly from 2.584 million viewers last week.

This week’s show, which was the ‘Summerslam go-home’ show ending with Baron Corbin’s failed Money In The Bank cash-in, was good enough for fifth overall on the night for overall viewership, and number one on the night in the 18-49 key demographic.

Summerslam Diaries

As noted, WWE is participating in a number of Summerslam related events in New York City, including appearances by Big Cass, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss at yesterday’s New York Yankees game.

The following videos feature the trio presenting a custom WWE Championship to Yankees star (and this year’s Home Run Derby Champion) Aaron Judge, as well as Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss’ Summerslam video diaries. Bliss talks about presenting the title to Judge and how she sees herself as WWE’s version of the Yankees, while Strowman talks about his father’s legendary softball career:

