WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results August 16th, 2017

NXT Women's Championship Contract Signing: General Manager William Regal welcomes both Ember Moon and Asuka to the ring. Moon signs the contract. Moon says Asuka has had an incredible run in NXT. Asuka has beaten everyone and is undefeated. Asuka's undefeated streak as even surpassed Goldberg. Moon says through Asuka's journey the only person who she has taken short cuts to beat is her. Asuka shoved a referee at NXT Takeover Chicago and Asuka also attacked her from behind to stop her from getting another title shot. Moon is going to end Asuka's reign of dominance. Moon is going to become the next NXT Women's Champion. Asuka signs the contract and stares a hole in Moon. Asuka grabs a mic and yells at Moon in Japanese. Moon gets in Asuka's face. Asuka holds the belt up in Moon's face. Walking into this contract signing like… @WWEAsuka @WWEEmberMoon #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hLksvQ64nn — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 17, 2017 Earlier today, Lars Sullivan walks into Regal's office and asks for another tag team partner. Sullivan knows he has been bad in the past but he just wants one more chance. Regal says if Sullivan attacks one more partner in the ring he will be in serious trouble. Sullivan says he will be good. Regal agrees to give him another tag team match.