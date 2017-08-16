Cueto Cup Semifinals On This Week’s Lucha Underground, McIntyre vs Strong On NXT, Jazzy Gabert Feels At Home In The Ring (Videos)

It’s a semifinal smack down on the all new “Lucha Underground.” With only one week left till Rey Mysterio and Johnny Mundo face off, the legend and the champion share one last stare down. Catrina sets her sights on Cage’s gauntlet, can she separate man from the machine? Victory is close as the final four fight to the finish Wednesday, August 16th at 8:00PM ET . Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

NXT

The following video is a preview of tonight’s new episode of NXT, highlighted by Roderick Strong versus Drew McIntyre. If Strong wins, he will earn a shot at the NXT Championship after NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

Mae Young Classic

The following video features a look at Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert: