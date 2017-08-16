Complete Details On WWE SuperCard – Season 3 Update 5 Available Now; New Cards, Free Energy & More (Photos Included)

2K today announced availability of Update 5 to WWE SuperCard – Season 3, the latest iteration of 2K’s popular WWE collectible card-battling game. Today’s free update, released today for iOS and Android devices, introduces the SummerSlam ’17 tier – just in time for this weekend’s pay-per-view event – along with tons of new cards and Attitudes.

Today’s update includes:

More than 100 new cards, including the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, NXT Superstar Nikki Cross, WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa and many more; Free Energy: King of the Ring Energy can be acquired more easily by viewing an advertisement;

Updated offers feature updated card packs and new Attitudes, including Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman; By Popular Demand: Support Card pulls are now handled on the draftboard.

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit www.wwesupercardgame.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter or subscribe on YouTube. Check out some of the new cards in the gallery below: