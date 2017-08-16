WWE Smackdown Social Media Score Sees Increase, New GFW Impact Wrestling Milestone, New Around The Ring w/ Josh Mathews

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE Smackdown Live had 65,000 unique accounts and 95,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from last week’s 35,000 uniques and 54,000 interactions.

Additionally, Smackdown saw 18,000 uniques and 65,000 interactions on Twitter, which is also up from 13,000 uniques and 52,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show saw 83,000 total uniques and 161,000 total interactions, which is up from 48,000 uniques and 106,000 interactions from last week. With the increase, Smackdown was the second ranked overall airing in the series and specials category last night, ranking only behind NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Impact Wrestling

GFW / Impact Wrestling posted the following, celebrating they have reached one billion views on their YouTube channel:

