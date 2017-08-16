Baron Corbin On Fan Flipping Off John Cena, Tyrus Says He’s On ‘Hold Out Status’ w/ GFW, Says He’s Handcuffed Creatively (Video)

I’m With The Girl Baron Corbin posted the following, responding to John Cena’s remarks highlighting a fan flipping him off at last night’s WWE Smackdown Live TV taping after Cena cost Corbin his Money In The Bank contract: The pseudo motivational speaker act is transparent. You laughed in my face while ruining the biggest moment of my career. I’m with the girl https://t.co/4WwVXsqyFv — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 16, 2017 Tyrus Impact Wrestling star Tyrus uploaded the following video to his Instagram account to talk about his current status with GFW. Tyrus says his tenure with the promotion has been 99% good, but lately during the last 4 or 5 sets of tapings he’s been feeling like a second-class citizen and handcuffed creatively. Tyrus also said he’s worked too hard to be a crossover star to be treated like this, and he’s not happy with Impact because they’ve been playing phone tag all day and he doesn’t have time for it. He said if the company doesn’t want to use him in a way he thinks he’s earned, he’s taking a ‘Kaepernick’ and taking a knee, holding himself out of this week’s TV tapings until he gets treated right: @bpmattmorgan @bobbylashley @shanehelmscom @thetommydreamer @impactwrestling @therealec3 @moosenation69 @hardnockssouth @matthardybrand #holdout #nohandcuffs #freetyrus #changethegame #tyrussmash #nuffsaid A post shared by Tyrus (@tyrussmash) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT