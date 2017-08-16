Ziggler’s Appreciation Of Ric Flair, Cathy Kelley Looks At Rollins And Ambrose’s Awesome Reunion, X Division Ladder Match Preview (Videos)

Destination X The above video is a preview of tomorrow night’s X Division Championship ladder match between Sonjay Dutt and Trevor Lee. To Be The Man… Dolp Ziggler posted a new editorial piece on Sports Illustrated talking about his relationship and appreciation for Ric Flair; you can read a few excerpts below: I was lucky to be in the ring with Ric for the first time 12 years ago and I was just as lucky to be in a room with him a few weeks ago. I know what he’s done for the wrestling world, I know what he’s done for the fans and I know what he’s done for me, personally. Getting the approval of Ric Flair is the wrestling worlds version of Johnny Carson calling you over to the desk after you just crushed a standup set on The Tonight Show. He is royalty and if he likes your work. he lets you know. If you let him down, even once in 100 matches, he’ll let you know that, too, That’s Ric, I thank him for it every time and always will. He has been instrumental in making me the performer I am today. The 16-time World Champion has done it all and trust me, that doesn’t just pertain to the ring! Ric lives as only Ric can live, looking only as Ric can look. Every time I see him at a wrestling show, a Cavs game, a hotel, an autograph signing, you name it; he is holding court, everyone is gathered around, hoping to get some advice from The Man, or hear some of the greatest road stories of all time. We will lock eyes, he’ll let out a “Wooo!,” and call me out by name and some other hilariously awesome things I wouldn’t dare repeat here, always making me feel like the king of the world and graciously treating me as his peer. Reunited! The following video features Cathy Kelley taking a look back at Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins finally putting things aside and reuniting on this week’s episode of WWE RAW: