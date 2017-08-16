Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair’s Current Health Scare, ‘Is Hard To Imagine’; Recalls Recent Flair Encounters

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On Ric Flair’s current health scare: EB: I, like a lot of fans, and a lot of friends of Ric and his peers in the industry across the board, we are all concerned. For me, on a personal note, it’s just really hard to imagine Ric Flair in any kind of compromised position or situation physically. I just saw Ric and Wendy a couple months ago and we went out to dinner a couple nights in a row. We were all in Montreal at the same time and we had such a great time. Ric is always so full of life, he’s just so full of energy. I saw him at WrestleMania and I was able to spend some time with he and Wendy. Dolph Ziggler wrote a great tribute article for him for Sports Illustrated that I read yesterday and Dolph hit it right on the head: When Ric walks into a room he owns the room. He’s got such a commanding presence and in a great way. He’s just such a positive person and it’s hard for me to honestly imagine him as sick as he is right now. I try to keep positive thoughts and say a few prayers for him throughout the day because if anybody can pull out of a tough situation like this it’s Ric Flair. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking a look at the dedication, prologue and first chapter of his book Controversy Creates Cash. Eric Bischoff On Latest Brock To UFC Report, Brock’s Drawing Power, UFC’s Issue Creating New Stars, More On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Ric Flair’s health scare

