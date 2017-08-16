WWE Stars Visit Children’s Hospital, New Chris Jericho Charity Shirt (Photo), Sting Talks Career Highlights, Working w/ Ric Flair (Video)

Bill Pritchard

 

wwe summerslam

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

WWE

WWE continued their Summerslam appearances today with a stop at the Montefiore Children’s Hospital in Brooklyn. Finn Balor, Titus O’Neil, The New Day, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Dana Warrior made appearances:

Friends Of Jericho

Chris Jericho has a new campaign going on Represent.com with a “Friends Of Jericho” charity t-shirt, with the proceeds benefitting JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). The shirt is available now through August 28th:

It’s the #FriendsOfJericho Shirt… cheer him on man! Proceeds benefit #JDRF – http://bit.ly/2uRkBdZ

A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on

Sting

Sting recently spoke with NBC Elmira while making a recent appearance for Big Time Wrestling in Syracuse, New York. Sting talked about a number of moments in his career, including starting with the Ultimate Warrior, how Ric Flair elevated his career, being in the ring during the formation of the nWo, how his in-ring career ended in WWE and more:

BayleyBecky LynchChris Jerichodana warriorFinn BalorStingthe new dayWWEWWE SummerSlam
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"