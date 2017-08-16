WWE Stars Visit Children’s Hospital, New Chris Jericho Charity Shirt (Photo), Sting Talks Career Highlights, Working w/ Ric Flair (Video)

WWE
WWE continued their Summerslam appearances today with a stop at the Montefiore Children’s Hospital in Brooklyn. Finn Balor, Titus O’Neil, The New Day, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Dana Warrior made appearances:
Friends Of Jericho
Chris Jericho has a new campaign going on Represent.com with a “Friends Of Jericho” charity t-shirt, with the proceeds benefitting JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). The shirt is available now through August 28th:
Sting
Sting recently spoke with NBC Elmira while making a recent appearance for Big Time Wrestling in Syracuse, New York. Sting talked about a number of moments in his career, including starting with the Ultimate Warrior, how Ric Flair elevated his career, being in the ring during the formation of the nWo, how his in-ring career ended in WWE and more:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?