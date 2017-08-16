Alexa Bliss on Total Divas, Friendship w/ Nia Jax, The WWE Family, How Long She Plans To Wrestle

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with ESPN.com; you can read a few highlights below:
Alexa Bliss comments on how long she would like to wrestle:
Bliss comments on being nervous about being called up from NXT:
Related: This Week’s WWE Smackdown Viewership, Braun Strowman & Alexa Bliss’ Summerslam Diaries, Aaron Judge Gets Custom WWE Title (Videos)
Bliss comments on her role on Total Divas:
Bliss comments on spending time with Nia Jax on Total Divas, how WWE becomes your family on the road:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?