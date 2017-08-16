Ric Flair’s Fiancee Posts Update on Flair’s Condition, Says He Has ‘Multiple Organ Problems’ and Remains in ‘Critical Condition’

TMZ Sports is reporting that Ric Flair’s Fiancée, Wendy Barlow, posted the following update on Flair’s health via her Facebook page:
PWInsider.com added that Flair’s successful surgery was on his bowels, due to a massive obstruction that was complicated by other health issues, including the heart, of which Flair was previously aware. Things took a turn for the worse when his kidneys failed, and he’s currently undergoing dialysis to help restore proper kidney function. While the outlook is more promising now, he’s still in a critical state that will require some time to recover from with at least one more surgery in the upcoming weeks.
