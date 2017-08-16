Ric Flair’s Fiancee Posts Update on Flair’s Condition, Says He Has ‘Multiple Organ Problems’ and Remains in ‘Critical Condition’

TMZ Sports is reporting that Ric Flair’s Fiancée, Wendy Barlow, posted the following update on Flair’s health via her Facebook page: “I took Ric to the hospital Friday night with severe abdominal pain. From that moment on it all seems like a nightmare, multiple organ problems. Not to go into too many details, I want everyone to know he still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition. And no, he did not have colon surgery, it was another surgery!” PWInsider.com added that Flair’s successful surgery was on his bowels, due to a massive obstruction that was complicated by other health issues, including the heart, of which Flair was previously aware. Things took a turn for the worse when his kidneys failed, and he’s currently undergoing dialysis to help restore proper kidney function. While the outlook is more promising now, he’s still in a critical state that will require some time to recover from with at least one more surgery in the upcoming weeks.