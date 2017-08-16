Roderick Strong In-Line for Another WWE NXT Title Shot?, Jazzy Gabert on Bringing Strong Style to MYC (Video), Bayley – SummerSlam Note

Roderick Strong In-Line for Another WWE NXT Title Shot? As seen on WWE NXT tonight, Roderick Strong might be in line for another NXT Title shot, as he won his match against Drew McIntyre. The bout ended in a DQ after Bobby Roode interfered and punched Strong, and the match might have ended in a no contest, but it appears Strong won via DQ. Prior to the bout, Strong was promised a shot at Roode if he beat McIntyre, so Strong could be in line for another shot following Takeover. Bayley – SummerSlam Note Despite suffering an injury which is keeping her off this year’s WWE SummerSlam card, Bayley is in New York City for SummerSlam week, and Tweeted the following: There is so much more to #Summerslam week than a title match. Thank you @MontefioreNYC Children’s Hospital for having us today. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 16, 2017 Jazzy Gabert on Bringing Strong Style to MYC WWE has released the following video featuring Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert discussing her MMA background, and bringing strong style to the MYC: