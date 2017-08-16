Conor McGregor Predicts He’ll Beat Floyd Mayweather Inside Four Rounds (Video)

Conor McGregor appeared on tonight’s episode of “Conan”, and during the interview the UFC star discussed his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor made a bold claim when discussing his August 25th fight against “Money”, saying he believes he will take care of the boxing Champion inside four rounds.

Conan pointed out that Mayweather plans to come at McGregor early, and McGregor responded by saying he plans to do the same thing, and to go “down in the history books” when he faces Mayweather, as he plans to dominate both the UFC and boxing.

When asked how he responds to Mayweather’s claim that McGregor can’t “go the distance” in a boxing match, McGregor says he had made adjustments in his cardio training to account for the longer rounds in boxing, and that he is more than ready and will not fatigue as Mayweather might suspect: