Jim Cornette Possibly Joining GFW As On-Screen Character, CM Punk Writing Another Marvel Comic Book

Jim Cornette Possibly Joining GFW As On-Screen Character

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that there is talk within GFW at the moment about bringing in Jim Cornette to be an on-screen character.

PWInsider.com notes that Jim did, “a few of Jeff Jarrett’s GFW Grand Slam tour in the past. So there’s a possibility that it could happen given his relationship with the Jarrett family.”

Cornette would join Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantel and Karen Jarrett as recently added non-wrestling, on-screen characters if he does in fact make the jump.

CM Punk Writing Another Marvel Comic Book

Former WWE champion turned UFC fighter CM Punk will write a one shot Master of Kung Fu issue for Marvel’s “Legacy” line.

The original Master of Kung Fu series ran from 1974-1983 and was inspired by the popularity of Bruce Lee.

The issue Punk is writing is numbered #126 with the idea that it is continuing the original run. The original run ended with #125.

The issue is set for a November release and will feature Dalibor Talajic on art as well as Mike Mayhew providing the cover art.

Promotional material for the book notes: