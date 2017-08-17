Jim Cornette Possibly Joining GFW As On-Screen Character, CM Punk Writing Another Marvel Comic Book

Nick Hausman
Jim Cornette Possibly Joining GFW As On-Screen Character

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that there is talk within GFW at the moment about bringing in Jim Cornette to be an on-screen character.

PWInsider.com notes that Jim did, “a few of Jeff Jarrett’s GFW Grand Slam tour in the past. So there’s a possibility that it could happen given his relationship with the Jarrett family.”

Cornette would join Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantel and Karen Jarrett as recently added non-wrestling, on-screen characters if he does in fact make the jump.

CM Punk Writing Another Marvel Comic Book

Former WWE champion turned UFC fighter CM Punk will write a one shot Master of Kung Fu issue for Marvel’s “Legacy” line.

The original Master of Kung Fu series ran from 1974-1983 and was inspired by the popularity of Bruce Lee.

The issue Punk is writing is numbered #126 with the idea that it is continuing the original run. The original run ended with #125.

The issue is set for a November release and will feature Dalibor Talajic on art as well as Mike Mayhew providing the cover art.

Promotional material for the book notes:

Shang-Chi’s Day Off Part 1 (OF 1)

The Marvel Universe is full of fighters: brawlers, scrappers, weapons experts, mystical kung fu virtuosi. But there’s only one martial artist skilled enough to be called the greatest. SHANG-CHI has been a pinch hitter for a long time, stepping in for Avengers missions when no one else would do, but when no one can match your speed or skill, sometimes it’s best to work alone. To see what you’ve been missing if you don’t know Shang-Chi, don’t miss MASTER OF KUNG FU!

