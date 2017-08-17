Asuka Breaks Major WWE Title Record, Matt Hardy Commends GFW Star’s ‘Hold Out Status’, Bad Luck Fale Gets Head Tattoo (Video)

Asuka Breaks Major WWE Title Record

As of midnight this morning Asuka surpassed Rockin’ Robin’s record of 502 days as WWF Women’s Champion.

This means that Asuka is now not only the longest-reigning women’s champion of any of that title’s incarnations but she has also now become the longest-reigning champion in WWE history period.

This does not include the years-long title reigns achieved by Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales and Hulk Hogan in the pre-national expansion days. None of those reigns are likely to ever be surpassed.

Matt Hardy Commends GFW Star’s ‘Hold Out Status’

Yesterday Tyrus posted a short video to Twitter noting that until he gets better creative treatment in GFW he’s on, “Hold out status.” Meaning that he will not be at the GFW TV tapings tonight or appearing on Destination X.

Matt Hardy has taken to Twitter to comment on Tyrus’ decision as well as their time working together:

Worked closely with Tyrus, loved it. Super talented, smart & witty. A legit crossover star. Glad you recognize your worth when others don’t. https://t.co/9uQlpraTy3 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 16, 2017

Bad Luck Fale Gets Head Tattoo

Bad Luck Fale has posted the following video to Twitter noting that he recently got a new head tattoo: