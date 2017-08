Yesterday we revealed the first playable characters in the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game, and 2K Sports has issued the following, official announcement:

In the first installment of the highly-anticipated WWE 2K18 Official Roster Reveal, 46 WWE Superstars have been announced for inclusion in the forthcoming franchise’s worldwide release. WWE’s Renee Young and WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves, with the help of WWE Superstar Goldust, teamed up to reveal the first group of Superstars confirmed to appear in WWE 2K18.

The installment brings the following Superstars to WWE 2K18’s extensive roster: Akira Tozawa, Alexander Wolfe, Alundra Blayze, Andre the Giant, Bam Bam Bigelow, Baron Corbin, Big Boss Man, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Bret Hart, Brie Bella, British Bulldog, Buddy Roberts, Bushwhacker Butch, Bushwhacker Luke, Cesaro, Dean Ambrose, Diamond Dallas Page, Diesel, Dolph Ziggler, Dusty Rhodes, Emma, Eric Young, Erick Rowan, Hideo Itami, Jinder Mahal, Kalisto, Kane, Karl Anderson, Killian Dain, Konnor, Lita, Luke Gallows, Luke Harper, Mark Henry, Nikki Bella, Nikki Cross, Paige, Sami Zayn, Sawyer Fulton, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Summer Rae, Undertaker, Viktor.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K18 is not yet rated by the ESRB. WWE 2K18 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as this Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch. Early Access players will receive their copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on October 13, 2017. For more information on WWE 2K18 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K18 and #BLN1 or subscribe on YouTube.