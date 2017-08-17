WWE 2K18 SAnitY Entrance Video, Roman Reigns & Bayley Added To Nashville Wizard World, Yankee’s Star Talks Superstars At Batting Practice

WWE 2K18 SAnitY Entrance Video
WWE has released the following clip on-line of SAnitY’s entrance from the upcoming WWE 2K18:
Roman Reigns & Bayley Added To Nashville Wizard World
Roman Reigns and Bayley have been added to Wizard World Comic Con Nashville on Sunday, September 10 at the Music City Center.
Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A’s during their respective appearances.
Reigns will appear from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Bayley will attend betwen 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Yankee’s Todd Frazier Talks Superstars At Batting Practice
The Yes Network has an article up right now talking about Yankee’s third baseman and life-long WWE fan Todd Frazier’s recent encounter with some WWE Superstars who stopped in for batting practice. The Superstars appearance was in conjunction with SummerSlam going down this Sunday in Brooklyn.
You can find an excerpt from the article below:
