WWE 2K18 SAnitY Entrance Video, Roman Reigns & Bayley Added To Nashville Wizard World, Yankee’s Star Talks Superstars At Batting Practice

WWE 2K18 SAnitY Entrance Video WWE has released the following clip on-line of SAnitY’s entrance from the upcoming WWE 2K18: Roman Reigns & Bayley Added To Nashville Wizard World Roman Reigns and Bayley have been added to Wizard World Comic Con Nashville on Sunday, September 10 at the Music City Center. Both will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct interactive fan Q&A’s during their respective appearances. Reigns will appear from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Bayley will attend betwen 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Related: Braun Strowman Comments On Summerslam Title Match, Rivalry with Roman Reigns, Which Match He Considers Special Yankee’s Todd Frazier Talks Superstars At Batting Practice The Yes Network has an article up right now talking about Yankee’s third baseman and life-long WWE fan Todd Frazier’s recent encounter with some WWE Superstars who stopped in for batting practice. The Superstars appearance was in conjunction with SummerSlam going down this Sunday in Brooklyn. You can find an excerpt from the article below: Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier was a huge WWE fan while growing up in the 1990s, and while he isn’t able to devote as much time to watching these days as he used to, seeing the three current superstars harkened him back to his own days watching RAW and the SummerSlam he attended 20 years ago across the Hudson in East Rutherford, N.J. “It was so cool; my best friend’s dad took us to SummerSlam 1997 at the Meadowlands, and it was a great time,” Frazier said Tuesday, while wearing a shirt paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Randy “Macho Man” Savage. “I was a huge fan as a kid, and I remember that if my dad was watching TV on Monday night, I’d always bug him and be like, ‘dad, I gotta watch RAW!'” You can read the full interview by clicking HERE