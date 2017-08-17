Eric Bischoff Finds The Silver Lining In WWE Creative Reportedly Not Having Anything For Dolph Ziggler

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments from the latest episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On WWE creative reportedly not having anything for Dolph Ziggler at the moment: EB: Physically I think he’s extremely gifted. He’s got a great look and I just think that there is a lot more than can be done with Dolph. People that read these things and discuss these things about, “creative not having anything for you right now,” which sounds like the end of the world and it’s really not. If I was a talent in WWE and I had someone in creative come to me and say, “Hey Eric, we just don’t have anything for you right now. We’ll revisit and try to get something going in the next 3-6 months,” or whatever I would embrace the hell out of that. I’ve always thought, even when I was running WCW, there is only so much tv time. Even though WWE has a three hour show on Monday night and a two hour show on Tuesday night there’s only so much tv time. You can’t possibly keep all of the roster that you want to keep active. You can’t possibly do it in a way that is effective. You have to give your top talent enough camera time, interview time and enough of that commercial real estate that television really is between commercials. You have to dedicate enough of that time to that talent that you are really focusing on and sometimes that means some of your best talent just needs to take a break and get cycled out. To me when I say I embrace it it’s because, especially in the wrestling business, absence makes the heart grow fonder. No matter who you are once you have established a fan base and people know who you are sometimes it’s better just to go away and come back 2-3 months later with a fresh story. Eric has officially launched his IRW Network premium channel for only $3.99/month! Over the next few weeks more premium channels will be rolled out on IRW. If you’d like subscribe to Eric’s IRW channel and get access to the BoW Overrun as well as more exclusive Bischoff content click HERE. This week’s BoW Overrun features Eric and I taking a look at the dedication, prologue and first chapter of his book Controversy Creates Cash. Other recent premium content available as part of Eric’s channel includes his Hog Wild 1996 retrospective, an extensive #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag and more…