Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan Will Find His Way Back to the Ring, News on Big Show – SSlam Injury Angle, Austin Aries Teases Wrestling Return

Brie Bella Says Daniel Bryan Will Find His Way Back to the Ring The Bella Twins recently appeared on the “From the Top Rope” podcast, and discussed a number of pro wrestling related topics. On the subject of Brie’s husband Daniel Bryan ever wrestling again, Brie noted that Bryan has begun hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat his current brain issues, stemming from an EEG reflex test administered by WWE, which revealed a lesion in his brain’s temporoparietal region. The legion has since caused seizures which are a result of concussions. Brie said Bryan has had over 40 treatments so far, all over the country, and that if he is ever given the green light to wrestle again, he should go for it. Brie added she “knows for a fact” that her husband will find his way back into a wrestling ring, even it means working outside of WWE. News on Big Show – SSlam Injury Angle Big Show is continuing the angle started on WWE Raw this week that his hand is broken heading into his match against Big Cars at SummerSlam on Sunday. Show Tweeted the following, as his hand is now wrapped: Giant doing laundry. #OneHandedWashingMachine #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FHPh7ffp6b — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) August 17, 2017 Austin Aries Teases Wrestling Return Former WWE star Austin Aries, who has been quiet about his pro wrestling future since he left WWE, Tweeted the following wrestling return tease: The next brainbuster I hit is going to feel so sweet… — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) August 15, 2017