Low Ki On Why He Returned to GFW, If He Feels Like His Talent Has Been Overlooked, His Hitman Gimmick Being a ‘Silent Protest’ Against NJPW

GFW star Low Ki recently appeared on Ring Rust Radio and below are some interview highlights:
Ring Rust Radio: The 2017 edition of Destination X takes place LIVE Thursday at 8 pm ET on POP TV. While you were originally scheduled to face off against Alberto El Patron for the world title, he has been stripped of the belt. What are your thoughts on the situation and do you know what the company has planned for you now?
Ring Rust Radio: Your return on Impact Wrestling in April caused a lot of buzz and you’ve been one of the featured parts of weekly programming ever since then. What contributed to your desire to return to the company, and how did that whole process of returning play out?
Ring Rust Radio: We’re big fans of your Hitman-inspired gimmick. How did that develop and how would you like to see GFW portray your character moving forward?
Ring Rust Radio: Recently, you joined LAX as their secret weapon. What went into your decision to join the faction and what are you hoping to accomplish now with the support of LAX?
Ring Rust Radio: You’re one of few wrestlers to experience WWE, Ring of Honor, New Japan, and multiple variations of TNA Wrestling. It seems a lot of wrestlers frown upon WWE’s scheduling and often praise TNA’s. What is your take on scheduling in the business in general and how would you change things, if at all?
Ring Rust Radio: As a TNA original, you have seen the company go through many changes over the years. What is the locker room like now after the most recent change to GFW management?
Ring Rust Radio: You’ve enjoyed so much success in wrestling over the years wrestling and winning championships all over the world. At this point in your career, what do you feel is left for you to accomplish and what motivates you to continue performing at such a high level?
Ring Rust Radio: You’ve been among the best wrestlers at every stop, but it seems fans overlook you when discussing the top in-ring performers. Do you feel like you’ve been overlooked by fans or perhaps even your peers during your career?
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?