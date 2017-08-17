The New Day On Live NYC Tour, ‘Anatomy Edition’ of Bella Brains, Authors of Pain vs SAnitY Rivalry, NXT Takeover Contract Signing (Videos)

Watch The New Day On a Live 360° Tour of NYC

The New Day are currently amidst a live tour of New York City while in town for SummerSlam week, and you can watch the tag team on The Ride tour bus in the video below:

‘Anatomy Edition’ of Bella Brains

Below is a new “anatomy edition” of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins:

Authors of Pain vs SAnitY Rivalry

WWE has released the following video, looking at the rivalry between SAnitY and The Authors of Pain heading into their NXT Takeover Brooklyn Title match:

NXT Takeover Contract Signing

Below is footage of the contract signing which took place on WWE NXT last night, for the Ember Moon vs Asuka NXT Takeover Brooklyn Title match: