According to Pope's Instagram as of this morning, he left a somewhat cryptic message about his departure from GFW thanking them for his opportunity as well as stating "Thank You & Farewell." The post reads: "The clock is ticking, never standing still, yet memories will come, in floods they will. This was no surprise as things began to click, when negotiations stalled because of arithmetics. In arriving hello is easy to say, in departing it's different as some will sway. But no not me as I look towards the sky, for there's a reason I've always walked with my head held high. Although the past will come trickling around and through, the future is bright with much things for me to do. So thanks to my friends and staff who showed me goodwill, because those memories are the only moments that makes the clock stand still." ~PHS The original post can be seen here below, and there is currently no word on Pope's future plans.