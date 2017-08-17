Bruce Prichard to Address Tyrus Situation at Destination X Tonight, Alternate Footage of Baron Corbin Cash-In, The Rock Begins New Movie

Bruce Prichard to Address Tyrus Situation at Destination X Tonight

As noted, GFW star Tyrus announced via social media that he will not be working this week’s Impact TV tapings in Orlando because he is unhappy with the way the company has been booking him.

GFW has announced that Bruce Prichard will address the Tyrus situation on the Destination X special edition of Impact tonight:

Alternate Footage of Baron Corbin Cash-In

WWE has released the following alternate footage of Baron Corbin’s unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in on WWE Smackdown Live this week:

The Rock Begins Filming New Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson began shooting the new movie “Skyscraper” this week, and posted the following on social media:

Dream team.
Officially kicking off DAY 1 of shooting our action thriller #SKYSCRAPER.
To my right, our director/writer @RawsonThurber. To my left, the real star of our movie, legendary cinematographer and Oscar winner, #RobertElswit.
From ROGUE NATION and GHOST PROTOCOL to MICHAEL CLAYTON to THE TOWN and to his Oscar win for one of my favorite films, THERE WILL BE BLOOD.
Robert’s on the Mt. Rushmore of Cinematographers and I’m grateful and inspired to work with this legendary bad ass.
What a dream team and crew I’m honored to create and drop sweat with.
Day 1 and takin’ it to new heights. Literally.
#TallestBuildingInTheWorld #SKYSCRAPER #Day1 #ThurberJohnsonElswit

