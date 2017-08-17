Injury Updates on Scott Dawson and Pete Dunne, When Dawson Is Expected to Return

As noted, one half of The Revival, Scott Dawson, suffered a torn biceps tendon, forcing WWE to scrap his planned match at SummerSlam against The Hardys.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dawson underwent surgery recently to repair the injury, and he is expected to be sidelined from in-ring action until December.

In other injury news, we noted over the weekend that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne was busted open during his match against Darius Carter at the August 11th Battle Club Pro event.

Dunne was subsequently pulled from the PROGRESS event the following night, and needed 11 stitches to close up the wound. Dunne was supposed to face fellow WWE Cruiserweight Jack Gallagher at the PROGRESS event, but instead Gallagher defeated Zack Gibson, who came out and interrupted him during the segment with Dunne. You can check out a photo of Dunne and Gallagher at the event, as Dunne is also the PROGRESS Champion: