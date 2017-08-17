GFW Signs Longtime Fan of the Company, Special Superstar Entrance Set for NXT Takeover Brooklyn, WWE Host Reveals New Show Set (Photo)

Special Superstar Entrance Set for NXT Takeover Brooklyn

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Aleister Black is scheduled to have a special entrance at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event. Black will be facing Hideo Itami at the event.

WWE Host Reveals “Bottom Line” Set (Photo)

Scott Stanford Tweeted the following photo of the set for the new “WWE Bottom Line” show, which airs in UK, France, the Middle East, Ireland, South Africa and other countries:

The new @WWE #bottomline set is all jazzed up! For my friends in the UK and around the world! pic.twitter.com/KHap2W2SKY — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 17, 2017

GFW Signs Longtime Fan of the Company

Independent wrestler Kiera Hogan recently revealed on her Twitter that she has signed with GFW. Kiera Hogan was a TNA fan and had uploaded videos on her YouTube channel from a TNA live event she had attended 6 years ago as a teenager with her best friend:

Thanks to WZ reader Himanshu D for contributing to this article.