Watch Pete Dunne’s Fatal Four Way WWE UK Title Defense, New Alexa Bliss SummerSlam Diary (Videos), News on JR NYC One Man Show

News on JR NYC One Man Show

As seen below, Jim Ross noted on Twitter that his one man show, featuring Paul Heyman, taking place at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City on Friday night is sold out of General Admission tickets:

Watch Pete Dunne’s Fatal Four Way WWE UK Title Defense

As noted, Pete Dunne defended his WWE UK Title in a Four Way match at Insane Championship Wrestling’s “Shugs Hoose Party 4” event on July 29th in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is full match footage:

New Alexa Bliss SummerSlam Diary

Below is a second SummerSlam diary video featuring Alexa Bliss doing a Total Divas shoot:

