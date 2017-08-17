Drew McIntyre Is Out to Fulfill a Prophecy, Backstage Video of New GFW Tag Team Debuting Tonight, Jay Lethal Throws Out First Pitch (Videos)

Drew McIntyre Is Out to Fulfil a Prophecy

Below is a new hype video for Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover Brooklyn:

Backstage Video of New GFW Tag Team Debuting at Destination X

Below is a backstage video of “oVe”, who will be making their debuts at GFW’s Destination X tonight:

Jay Lethal Throws Out First Pitch

ROH star Jay Lethal threw out the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox game last week and below is video footage: