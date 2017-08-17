Bayley Gets Emotional During Children’s Hospital Visit (Video), Southpaw Regional Wrestling Return Date, HHH Doing NXT Interview

Southpaw Regional Wrestling Return Date

John Cena announced today the comedy WWE series “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” will return to the WWE website and YouTube on Friday morning at 10am EST. You can check out a preview of the new season below:

Triple H Doing Takeover Interview

Triple H noted on Twitter that he will be doing a live Facebook stream with Cathy Kelley immediately after NXT Takeover Brooklyn on Saturday night:

Bayley Gets Emotional During Children’s Hospital Visit

Although she’s unable to compete at SummerSlam, Bayley still made her way to New York City to meet with kids at The Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in The Bronx: