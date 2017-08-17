JoJo Thanks Fans For Support, Zelina Vega Talks Johnny Gargano vs Andrade Almas at NXT Takeover, Natalya Works with Vocal Coach

Zelina Vega Talks Johnny Gargano vs Andrade Almas at Takeover WWE.com has published a new interview with Thea Trinidad, now known in NXT as Zelina Vega, and during the interview Vega had the following to say about the Andrade “Cien” Almas vs Johnny Gargano match at NXT Takeover Brooklyn: “It’s simple. Andrade had fame and popularity in Mexico, and he experienced that same fanfare when he made his NXT debut. Eventually that fanfare and support left Andrade and went to guys like Gargano. So, my goal is for Andrade to show the people whose side they should really be on.” “We know all about Gargano’s sob-story past and what he’s capable of, but as far as we are concerned, Johnny Wrestling will become “Johnny Irrelevant.” Andrade and I have our game plan, and we know exactly how we are going to attack this. Mark my words, this Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, you will see a side of Andrade “Cien” Almas that you have never seen before.” JoJo Offerman Thanks Fans For Support As noted, JoJo Offerman was off WWE TV last week following the passing of her sister, and she Tweeted the following thanking fans for support: Thank you all for your prayers and condolences during this difficult time. My family and I truly appreciate it — Joseann Offerman (@ItsJoseann) August 16, 2017 Natalya Works with Vocal Coach Natalya posted the following on social media, noting she recently worked with a vocal coach: Incredible afternoon at the Hudson Theater working with vocal coach Michael Joseph! He made me feel proud of my VOICE … because we all have one and we need to use it! #SummerSlam Incredible afternoon at the Hudson Theater working with vocal coach Michael Joseph! He made me feel proud of my VOICE … because we all have one and we need to use it!