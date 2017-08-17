Jinder Mahal on Facing Nakamura, His Relationship with Vince, Says He’d Willingly Give Up the WWE Title To Anyone Who Outworks Him

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal joined Busted Open today and he brought WWE Superstar Mark Henry along with him. Mark sits in on the interview, gives great insight and even asks a few questions. Below are two SoundCloud links to clips from the interview which lasted about 28 minutes. In the first clip, Jinder Mahal talks about being released from the WWE, about being complacent and not driven or focused enough to succeed in his role. He talks about how he never used to talk to Vince McMahon after his matches in his first run, he says he would avoid Vince. Now, Vince is the first person he sees when he finishes a match. He compares his situation to that of his former 3MB member Drew McIntyre, whom he says will no doubt one day be a WWE Champion. Mark Henry takes some time in the clip to put over Jinder Mahal and the work he’s put in to get back to the WWE. The 2nd clip is about his match this Sunday at SummerSlam with Shinsuke Nakamura. He says he’s an unpredictable striker and he sees him as a top WWE talent and main eventer for many years to come, as well as himself. He says that when he won the WWE Championship, it didn’t feel like a huge accomplishment because his goals are a lot bigger than just that, one of them being longevity. He also says he will willingly give up the WWE title to anyone who out-works him in the ring. Busted Open with hosts Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray & Larry Dallas can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and is available any time on demand on the SiriusXM App.