WWE Adds Hardy Boyz Match to SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-Show

WWE has announced that The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show.
Below is the updated WWE SummerSlam card:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
WWE Title Match
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE United States Title Match
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Kickoff Pre-show
