WWE Adds Hardy Boyz Match to SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-Show

WWE has announced that The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will take place on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff show.

Below is the updated WWE SummerSlam card:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Finn Balor (Demon Balor) vs. Bray Wyatt

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Kickoff Pre-show

The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas