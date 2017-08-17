GFW has kicked off its Destination X tapings in Orlando tonight, and Bruce Prichard opened the show to address the current GFW Heavyweight Title situation. Prichard announced that the belt would be returned to Bobby Lashley in light of Alberto El Patron being stripped of the belt.
However, Prichard was interrupted by a returning Jim Cornette, who came down to the ring and “fired” Prichard. Cornette then asked for security to escort Prichard out of the ring and the building.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?