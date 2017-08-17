GFW has kicked off its Destination X tapings in Orlando tonight, and Bruce Prichard opened the show to address the current GFW Heavyweight Title situation. Prichard announced that the belt would be returned to Bobby Lashley in light of Alberto El Patron being stripped of the belt. However, Prichard was interrupted by a returning Jim Cornette, who came down to the ring and “fired” Prichard. Cornette then asked for security to escort Prichard out of the ring and the building. Jim Cornette just Fired Bruce Prichard. He is being escorted out. pic.twitter.com/b7Ny1OghxK — Sir Owen Disney (@SirOwenDisney) August 17, 2017 Scoop #9: Jim Cornette says things are about to change in Global Force, guys have to fight for the belt pic.twitter.com/ZyuhlxOziZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 17, 2017 Scoop #10: Next week there will be a 20 man Gauntlet for the Gold for the vacant title — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 17, 2017 Scoop #11: LAX confront Cornette, Low Ki will be #20 in the Gauntlet because he was supposed to face Alberto tonight for the belt — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 17, 2017