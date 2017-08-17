More Details On Ric Flair’s Hospital Stay And Recent Surgery

Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso is reporting Ric Flair’s recent surgery involved removing part of his bowel, a procedure that was originally thought to be an intestinal blockage.

As noted, Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, cleared up recent reports about Flair’s hospitalization and reason for surgery, saying he did not have colon surgery.

Barrasso’s report cited a quote from Flair, noting his history of drinking led to making his health problems worse. Flair spoke to Barrasso ten days ago and commented on his drinking, saying:

“I had one vice. I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”

Flair’s surgery reportedly led to other complications, and he could end up staying in the hospital for more than a month.

PWInsider.com reported that while Flair’s surgery was a success, he is currently undergoing dialysis to restore proper function of his kidneys.