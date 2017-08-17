Jim Cornette Returns To GFW On Destination X, Makes Major Announcement Regarding GFW Title Picture

Bruce Prichard came out and went over the title situation and said Alberto El Patron voluntarily vacated the title, and he was awarding the title to the former champion, Bobby Lashley Lashley did not come to the ring, but Bruce was instead met by Cornette, and they said hello but Bruce asked why he was there since he didn’t call for him. Cornette talks about why he’s there and he and Bruce get into an argument, and Bruce tries to talk about his position in the company but Cornette stops and says Anthem put him in charge. Cornette goes off on Bruce about throwing his weight around and pushing his own agenda, then has security kick him out of the building and fires him. Cornette takes the GFW Championship and says Anthem wants to make things right, and he says Alberto was stripped of the title, he didn’t relinquish it. Cornette says people will fight for this title, and he announces a 20 man gauntlet match next week, with the winner becoming the champion. Cornette goes to leave, but LAX cuts him off and says Low Ki should already be number one contender, and they’d better not screw him over. Cornette says he will listen, but he can do something else and he will make Low Ki number 20 in the gauntlet match. LAX makes some threats, but Cornette says Low Ki is 20th in the battle royal, and they should leave it at that.