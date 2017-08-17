Former Knockouts Champion Returns At Destination X, Who Won The Super X Cup?

Super X Cup

Dezmond Xavier won the Super X Cup on Impact Wrestling tonight, defeating Taiji Ishimori in the finals.

Jeremy Borash got a word with Xavier after the bout, and he said this is a moment he will never forget, and neither will anything else. He went on to say he’s coming after the X Division title, so whoever is champion at the end of the night had better take notice.

Destination X

Taryn Terrell made her return to Impact Wrestling tonight, interfering in the Knockouts Championship match at Destination X between current champion Sienna and Gail Kim.

Taryn ran in and attacked Gail, securing the win for Sienna; Taryn has competed for TNA / GFW during several periods between 2012 and 2016. She last appeared on-air last year to (ironically) induct Gail Kim into the TNA Hall of Fame.