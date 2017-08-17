New Global Force Wrestling Champion Crowned In Gauntlet For The Gold At Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings *Spoilers*

Eli Drake is the new Global Force Wrestling Champion after he won the Gauntlet For The Gold match at tonight’s GFW Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando.

The match will air on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling; it was taped after tonight’s live ‘Destination X’ themed episode of Impact Wrestling. Jim Cornette returned on tonight’s show that aired and announced he was firing Bruce Prichard and taking over as an authority figure before announcing the gauntlet match for ‘next week’.

Drake won the match after being the first entrant in the match; he is a former King Of The Mountain Champion, but this is his first GFW World Championship reign.