Who Won ‘Shot vs Shot’ At Destination X?, Taryn Terrell Comments On Impact Wrestling Return, Sonjay Dutt On Ladder Match Win (Video)

Shot vs Shot

Matt Sydal will get a future title shot of his choice after he defeated Bobby Lashley in the main event of tonight’s Destination X themed episode of Impact Wrestling.

Sonjay Dutt

Sonjay Dutt shared the following remarks after winning tonight’s ladder match at Destination X to regain his X Division Championship:

She’s Back

The following video features Taryn Terrell commenting on her return on tonight’s Impact Wrestling where she attacked Gail Kim during the Knockouts Championship match at Destination X.

Taryn says she’s had her ups and downs with Gail, and she even inducted her into the Hall of Fame, but lately Gail doesn’t have time for her. Taryn says Gail hasn’t been there for her and thinks opening her husband’s restaurants is more important, so this is her wake up call; Taryn says she’s back and she’s Gail’s worst nightmare.