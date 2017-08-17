Former WWE Intercontinental, Tag Team Champion Signs New Deal To Return To Company

PWInsider.com is reporting Shelton Benjamin has officially signed a deal to return to WWE.

Benjamin has been rumored to be re-signed by WWE since last year when he was set to debut on WWE Smackdown Live for the brand split, but never returned due to rotator cuff surgery.

It’s unknown when Benjamin will return on WWE TV, or if he would still be on the Smackdown brand, but a source told PWInsider that Benjamin would appear “soon.”

Related: Watch Shelton Benjamin Tournament Match (Video), Why Will Ospreay Is Considering Moving to Australia, Mae Young Classic Talent Injured

Last month, conflicting reports had stated Benjamin may or may not have re-signed with the company, but it appears now the deal is officially done.