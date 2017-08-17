News From Tonight’s GFW Impact; Former Stars Return, Former WWE IC Champ Making GFW Debut Next Week, New Name Revealed, Jeff Jarrett Video

Impact Wrestling

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the returns of Jim Cornette, Taryn Terrell and Petey Williams.

Cornette is a new on-air figure that ‘fired’ Bruce Prichard, Terrell interfered in Gail Kim’s Knockouts title match, likely setting up Gail’s final feud, and Williams ran to Sonjay Dutt’s aid in the X Division Championship ladder match.

The end of tonight’s show featured a teaser for “Johnny Impact”, the GFW name for John Hennigan aka Johnny Mundo. Johnny referred to himself as the “Thursday Night Delight” and talked about being powerful enough to appear on Impact TV while being the AAA and Lucha Underground Champion. Impact will make his TV debut next week; he has already worked live events for GFW recently.

Additionally, Josh Mathews made mention of the ‘Global Wrestling Network’, an over-the-top content (OTT) app / network that would feature full episodes of Impact Wrestling and would be available soon. No other details were mentioned.

Last Word

The following video features Jeff Jarrett and American Top Team’s Dan Lambert after tonight’s Destination X main event. ATT was seated at ringside and ended up getting into a scuffle at ringside, including shoving the referee after Matt Sydal defeated Bobby Lashley:

