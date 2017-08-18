ROH War of the Worlds UK PPV Airing Saturday; Cody vs Sanada Title Match, Young Bucks, Bully Ray and More In-Action, Details on How to Watch

Nick Paglino

This Saturday at 1pm EST, The FITE App will be airing Ring of Honor’s “War of the Worlds” PPV live from Liverpool, England. Below is the updated event card, along with a preview for the show in the video above. You can download The FITE App free via The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. You can also order the PPV in the player below, and return to this page tomorrow to watch the show!

ROH War of the Worlds UK Card:

Main Event
ROH World Championship
ROH World Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Vs. Sanada

ROH World Tag Team Championship
ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Vs. The Addiction (“Almighty” Christopher Daniels & “Heavy Metal Rebel” Frankie Kazarian)

ROH World Television Championship
ROH World Television Champion Kushida (if champion) Vs. Hiromu Takahashi Vs. “the Villain” Marty Scurll Vs. Roh World Six Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle W/the Boys

Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) Vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Bushi, Evil, & Naito)

Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero Vs. Mistico & Titan

Non-title
Jay Lethal Vs. British Cruiserweight Champion Josh Bodom

Kenny King Vs. Adam Page

“pro Wrestling’s Last Real Man” Silas Young Vs. Mark Haskins

And much more!

bully rayCody Rhodesjay lethalkenny kingRing of HonorROHroh war of the worldssanadaThe Briscoesthe young bucksvideo
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"