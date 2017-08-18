ROH War of the Worlds UK PPV Airing Saturday; Cody vs Sanada Title Match, Young Bucks, Bully Ray and More In-Action, Details on How to Watch

This Saturday at 1pm EST, The FITE App will be airing Ring of Honor’s “War of the Worlds” PPV live from Liverpool, England. Below is the updated event card, along with a preview for the show in the video above. You can download The FITE App free via The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. You can also order the PPV in the player below, and return to this page tomorrow to watch the show!
ROH War of the Worlds UK Card:
Main Event
ROH World Tag Team Championship
ROH World Television Championship
Bully Ray & The Briscoes (Jay & Mark) Vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Bushi, Evil, & Naito)
Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero Vs. Mistico & Titan
Non-title
Kenny King Vs. Adam Page
“pro Wrestling’s Last Real Man” Silas Young Vs. Mark Haskins
And much more!
