AJ Styles Hits ‘Phenomenal’ Basketball Shot, Cathy Kelley Previews SummerSlam (Videos), Samoa Joe on Why He Wears a Towel

Nick Paglino
aj styles

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Samoa Joe on Why He Wears a Towel to the Ring

WWE Raw star Samoa Joe recently spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” section, and had the following to say when asked why he wears a towel to the ring:

“I think partially it was the grapplers that I enjoyed wore a towel to the ring and they looked like they were ready to rock and roll. Mike Tyson used to come out with the towel poncho. I didn’t get the towel poncho. Just the towel. It’s something I just started to do and never stopped.”

Cathy Kelley Previews WWE SummerSlam Card

Cathy Kelley gives insight on all the matches from SummerSlam, including the Fatal 4-Way Match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe for the Universal Title:

AJ Styles Hits Phenomenal Basketball Shot

While in New York City for SummerSlam week, AJ Styles posted the following video of him hitting an impressive behind the back basketball shot:

A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on

AJ StylesCathy Kelleysamoa joevideoWWEWWE SummerSlam
