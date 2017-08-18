Samoa Joe on Why He Wears a Towel to the Ring WWE Raw star Samoa Joe recently spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” section, and had the following to say when asked why he wears a towel to the ring: “I think partially it was the grapplers that I enjoyed wore a towel to the ring and they looked like they were ready to rock and roll. Mike Tyson used to come out with the towel poncho. I didn’t get the towel poncho. Just the towel. It’s something I just started to do and never stopped.” Cathy Kelley Previews WWE SummerSlam Card Cathy Kelley gives insight on all the matches from SummerSlam, including the Fatal 4-Way Match between Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe for the Universal Title: AJ Styles Hits Phenomenal Basketball Shot While in New York City for SummerSlam week, AJ Styles posted the following video of him hitting an impressive behind the back basketball shot: A post shared by AJ Styles (@ajstylesp1) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT