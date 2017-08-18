WWE SummerSlam Results Coverage and Final Card; 8 Title Matches, Fatal Four Way Main Event, Nakamura vs Mahal, Kickoff Matches & More

Below is the final card for this year’s WWE SummerSlam PPV, taking place at The Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, August 20th.

As always, WZ will be presenting complete, LIVE WWE SummerSlam results coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 5pm EST on Sunday night, so be sure to join us then!

Fatal Four Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship:

-Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Championship Match:

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal (c)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match:

-Natalya vs. Naomi (c)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:

-Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss (c)

WWE United States Championship Match:

-Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c). With Special Referee Shane McMahon

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match:

-Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c’s)

-Big Cass vs. Big Show. Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage

-“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

-Rusev vs. Randy Orton

-John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match:

-Neville vs. Akira Tozawa (c)

Kickoff Pre-show Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match:

-The Usos vs. The New Day (c’s)

Kickoff Pre-show 6 Man Tag Team Match:

-The Hardys and Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas