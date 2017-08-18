The latest betting odds for WWE Summerslam favor Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi, AJ Styles, Dean Ambose & Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Akira Tozawa, John Cena, Rusev, Finn Balor, Big Cass and The Miztourage.
Some are more favored than others. For example Big Cass and Finn Balor are heavily favored while Alexa Bliss and Rusev are very close. These are early odds and will change as the event draws closer.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway
Brock Lesnar(c) -335 vs Samoa Joe +275 vs Roman Reigns +700 vs Braun Strowman +1000
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal(c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -400
Raw Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss(c) -125 vs Sasha Banks -112
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Naomi(c) -250 vs Natalya +175 (There are also odds for if Carmella will successfully cash in the MitB briefcase and those odds are +150)
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles(c) -500 vs Kevin Owens +300
Raw Tag Team Championship
Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +300 vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -500
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos +120 vs The New Day -167
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Akira Tozawa(c) -125 vs Neville -112
John Cena -167 vs Baron Corbin +120
Randy Orton +110 vs Rusev -155
Finn Balor -770 vs Bray Wyatt +400
Big Show +400 vs Big Cass -770
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan +100 vs The Miztourage -139
Credit – Betwrestling
