The latest betting odds for WWE Summerslam favor Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi, AJ Styles, Dean Ambose & Seth Rollins, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Akira Tozawa, John Cena, Rusev, Finn Balor, Big Cass and The Miztourage.

Some are more favored than others. For example Big Cass and Finn Balor are heavily favored while Alexa Bliss and Rusev are very close. These are early odds and will change as the event draws closer.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway

Brock Lesnar(c) -335 vs Samoa Joe +275 vs Roman Reigns +700 vs Braun Strowman +1000

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal(c) +250 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -400

Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) -125 vs Sasha Banks -112

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi(c) -250 vs Natalya +175 (There are also odds for if Carmella will successfully cash in the MitB briefcase and those odds are +150)

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) -500 vs Kevin Owens +300

Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +300 vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -500

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos +120 vs The New Day -167

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Akira Tozawa(c) -125 vs Neville -112

John Cena -167 vs Baron Corbin +120

Randy Orton +110 vs Rusev -155

Finn Balor -770 vs Bray Wyatt +400

Big Show +400 vs Big Cass -770

The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan +100 vs The Miztourage -139

Credit – Betwrestling