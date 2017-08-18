GFW Announces OTT Streaming Service ‘Global Wrestling Network’

On last night’s broadcast of Impact Wrestling, Global Force Wrestling announced the Global Wrestling Network, an over-the-top streaming service that will be available worldwide on multiple platforms, with Impact Wrestling episodes available for free.

GFW also announced that they will be returning to Germany, Austria and Switzerland television “sooner rather than later”.

GFW Website News

In related news, GFW noted that the most-read article of the week on the company website was a preview for last night’s Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal match at Destination X. The second most-read article was the announcement of Alberto El Patron being stripped of the Unified World Heavyweight Title. The third most-read article was the announcement of the schedule of “Special Nights” for this week’s TV tapings.

WWE Rocket League Tourney Continues

As seen in the video below, the WWE Rocket League tournament continues with Bayley and Cesaro taking on Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn:

Thanks to WZ reader Himanshu D for contributing to this article.