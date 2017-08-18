Dolph Ziggler Shares His Thoughts on Donald Trump’s Delayed Reaction to the Charlottesville Violence

Over the past week, the media has been ablaze about the White Nationalist rally-turned-violent in Charlottesville, Virginia. The combination of protesters and counter-protesters became combustible, and unfortunately led to a 20-year-old male plowing through a group of people and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. As shown by his Twitter account, Donald Trump is not one to hold in any thoughts when it comes to anything buzzworthy, especially his reactions of the news media. However, many outlets are scoffing at him due to taking two days to react to the rally, after stating that there is “violence on many sides” during his presser in Bedminster, New Jersey. This feeling by the media was substantially elevated when he tweeted about the resignation of Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier within an hour of it being reported, stating that “he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” Dolph Zigger addressed Trump’s delay in response on The Tom Shillue Show (filled in by Jimmy Failla). “I think had this been – obviously huge, a ridiculous tragedy happened – had he said minutes later, ‘This is garbage. This will not be tolerated.’ Called out Nazis, White Supremacists, period, that’s it. The next day, everyone would be like, ‘Uh, well, he’s calling them out now. They got him elected, but, he’s giving a little wink and just wanted to let this slide.’ I see it too much.” You can view the show below. If any portion of these quotes is used, be sure to H/T The Tom Shillue Show via WrestleZone.