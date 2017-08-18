WWE has released the complete, 6 episode season two of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, and you can watch the episodes in the videos below.

The show stars John Cena, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, The Ascension and Chris Jericho, as well as new cast members Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Big E, Dolph Ziggler, Renee Young, Xavier Woods, Natalya, The Miz and Rhyno:

We discovered more Southpaw!: Southpaw Regional Wrestling – Episode 1

Tex Ferguson & Chad 2 Badd are coming through: Southpaw Regional Wrestling – Episode 2

The Butchers stick a fork in Southpaw: Southpaw Regional Wrestling – Episode 3

The Danger Zone soars as Chett crashes: – Episode 4

Mr. Mackelroy unleashes evil on Southpaw: – Episode 5

Showdown at the Swamp: – Episode 6